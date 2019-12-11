Using common Western ranch and rodeo skills, two Wyoming sheriff's deputies lassoed a deer that fell through ice and pulled it to safety.
According to a statement from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel in southwest Wyoming where someone had reported a deer had fallen through the ice.
Because the ice was too thin to walk on, deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore, the sheriff's office said.
The deer was taken to a near blacktop driveway where it could warm up and be left alone. When a deputy went to check on the deer a few hours later, it was gone.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Fears mount that New Jersey shooting was anti-Semitic attack
Fears that a deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City was an anti-Semitic attack mounted on Wednesday as authorities recounted how a man and woman deliberately pulled up to the place in a rental van with at least one rifle and got out firing.
National
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
A California panel on Wednesday wrestled with the reliability and accuracy of dense research studies as it considers whether to declare marijuana's potent, high-inducing chemical — THC — a health risk to pregnant women and require warnings for the pot products legally sold in the nation's most populous state.
National
GOP, Democrats push 1970's Equal Rights Amendment in SC
One of South Carolina's most liberal lawmakers and one of its most conservative are joining together to revive the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
National
Epstein lawyer disappointed women won't give up lawsuits
A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's estate said Wednesday he is disappointed that women who say the financier sexually attacked them aren't suspending lawsuits to join a special compensation fund, but an attorney for one woman says lawsuits are the better route, at least for now.
National
Sinclair dumping former Trump aide Epshteyn's commentaries
The Sinclair group of local television stations said Wednesday it is dropping its commentary segments featuring Boris Epshteyn, former aide to President Donald Trump, in favor of a greater emphasis on local investigative journalism.