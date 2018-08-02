NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $10.45 to $149.54
The casino and hotel company's profit and sales fell short of expectations.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., down 59 cents to $1.83
The meal kit company's lost customers and its second-quarter revenue was weaker than expected.
TripAdvisor Inc., down $6.47 to $51.18
The travel booking company's revenue fell short of analyst estimates.
Tesla Inc., up $48.70 to $349.54
The electric car maker said production is improving and it doesn't expect to have to raise more money.
Rockwell Automation Inc., down $4.06 to $180.33
Industrial companies declined after the Trump administration proposed a bigger tariff on imports from China.
Rollins Inc., up 55 cents to $56.59
Smaller and mid-size companies did better than larger ones on Thursday.
Chevron Corp., down $1.63 to $123.76
Energy companies fell Thursday despite an increase in oil prices.
DexCom Inc., up $29.25 to $124.69
The medical device company's second-quarter revenue was far stronger than analysts expected.
