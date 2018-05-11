NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia's top elections official says an unknown number of voters who may have cast a ballot in a tied Virginia House race that was ultimately decided by drawing lots were assigned to the wrong district.

The Daily Press reports a state Department of Elections review of registrations after the November election found a discrepancy between some Newport News voters' addresses and the House district in which they were recorded as living.

Department Commissioner Chris Piper says the discrepancy has been corrected. He didn't give a number of voters possibly affected.

A department spokeswoman declined to answer questions from The Associated Press, instead sending a statement that said the matter is still under review.

The race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds was decided by a drawing of lots that captured national attention. Yancey won.