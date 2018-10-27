NEW YORK — A Louisiana man jailed after he was wrongly accused of shooting at a police officer has been honored at a criminal justice reform concert in New York.
The Advocate reports 22-year-old Raheem Howard, of Baton Rouge, was flown up to New York for Tuesday's fourth annual Tidal X Brooklyn concert as an honorary guest. Entertainment company Roc Nation paid for the trip. Roc Nation and Tidal, the subscription-based music streaming service that puts on and broadcasts the concert, are owned by rapper Jay-Z.
During the concert, attendees cheered for Howard after political commentator Angela Rye shared how he gained his freedom after spending more than three weeks in jail for attempted murder of a police officer.
Louisiana prosecutors dropped the case after evidence showed now-fired Baton Rouge Police Officer Yuseff Hamadeh shot at Howard — not the other way around.
