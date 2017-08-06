The driver of a large SUV heading the wrong way on a highway just south of the Twin Cities late at night killed a motorist in a head-on crash early Sunday, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 12:15 a.m. on Hwy. 19 east of Lonsdale, according to the State Patrol.

Kacy E. Merseal, 29, of Des Moines, died in the crash after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Merseal was engaged to be married in June 2018, according to an announcement posted online.

The wrong-way driver of a Lincoln Navigator, identified by the patrol as Brandon P. Dellwo, 29, of Shakopee, was taken to a hospital in Northfield and was expected to survive his injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol added.

The patrol said that alcohol consumption by Dellwo was a factor in the crash, which occurred when he was heading east in the westbound lane.

Dellwo’s criminal history in Minnesota since he became an adult includes two misdemeanor alcohol convictions as well as convictions three times for speeding, once for a red-light violation and another for operating an ATV without a license.