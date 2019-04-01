A motorcyclist traveling the wrong way on a freeway just north of downtown Minneapolis died in a head-on crash Sunday night.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Sergio Jaime Silva, 26, of Faribault.

Silva was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near West Broadway Avenue when he collided with an oncoming Kia Stinger about 9:08 p.m., the patrol said.

Silva, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. It was unknown if alcohol was involved, the patrol said.

The Kia driver, identified by the patrol as Vivek Anand Chadaga, was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway for a short time as emergency personnel responded to the crash. Roads were wet at the time of the crash, according to the patrol’s report.