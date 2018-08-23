PHOENIX — Authorities say a man drove a golf cart the wrong way on a suburban Phoenix highway and wouldn't stop for police until he was boxed in by an officer on a motorcycle.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday that the 83-year-old golf cart driver was confused after he was stopped at about 5:30 a.m. and told troopers he thought he was leaving a meeting.
No one was hurt. Troopers took the man home and released him to the custody of his wife.
The statement said the man was stopped by authorities for a similar situation in July.
KNXV-TV reported that the man had been driving a golf cart on another suburban Phoenix highway.
