The woman driving the wrong way on I-35 and who was involved in a fiery crash that killed another driver on Saturday is a Chisago County commissioner, the State Patrol said.

Lora Walker, 47, was driving north in the southbound lanes near milepost 155 in Harris in the far north metro when she collided with a southbound vehicle around 3:20 p.m. Walker’s Chevy Equinox crashed head-on into a Ford Fusion in the middle of the driving lanes and came to rest in the right lane. The Fusion caught fire and landed in the median, the patrol’s report said.

The male driver of the Fusion died in the crash. His name has not been released.

Walker was in critical condition Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Walker, of Stacy, Minn., has been the District 1 commissioner for the past eight years. She also had served in the position in 2003 and 2004.

Authorities are investigating to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.