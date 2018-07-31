MINNEAPOLIS — Westbound Interstate 94 was closed for about 6 hours in downtown Minneapolis because of a crash caused by a wrong way driver.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a box truck leaked diesel fuel after it collided with a car early Tuesday near U.S. Bank Stadium.

The westbound lanes were closed at Highway 280 to Interstate 35W, causing a rough morning commute. Lanes were finally reopened about 7 a.m.