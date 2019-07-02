We're accepting submissions of 250 words or fewer to run on the Fourth of July that answer the question above. We hope to feature responses that highlight the variety of American life — anything from an ode to the sidewalk lemonade stand to a salute to sending astronauts to the moon. Submit letters as usual, through our online form or to opinion@startribune.com.
Elena Neuzil, Letters Editor
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Write and tell us: Why are you proud of the United States?
We want to highlight the country's positive qualities for July 4th.
Annie L. Owens
Armed militias are breaking the law — and the Border Patrol might be, too
The Antideficiency Act generally prohibits federal employees from accepting "voluntary services" — that is, services not paid for with federal dollars appropriated by Congress.
Hugh Hewitt
The census belongs to the president. He needs to get it back.
To which branch does the Constitution commit which powers? Get that wrong, and the walls of separation are down, the checks don't balance.
Editorial
Trump takes the stage in North Korea
To what end?
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Mike Lester on the Democratic Party platform
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here. To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click…