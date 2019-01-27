DAYTON, Ohio — Billy Wampler had 21 points and Loudon Love added 18 with eight rebounds as Wright State won its fourth-straight game, beating Green Bay 87-75 on Saturday night.
Wright State (12-10, 6-3 Horizon League) has won four of its last six games. The loss was to league-leading Northern Kentucky 68-64.
Cole Gentry added 16 points and Skyelar Potter 13 for the Raiders who shot 55 percent (30-55) from the floor while holding Green Bay to 28-of-59 shooting (47.5 percent).
Wright State took the lead after Gentry drained a 3-pointer to go up 21-19 with 12:19 left in the first half. The Raiders stayed out front, taking a 42-37 lead into the break and winning the second period 45-38.
JayQuan McCloud had 18 points while dishing out six assists and Kameron Hankerson added 16 points for Green Bay (10-12, 4-5).
