DETROIT — Freshman Loudon Love scored 17, Grant Benzinger hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Wright State beat Green Bay 87-72 on Saturday to advance to the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
Love was 7-of-12 shooting and Benzinger hit all five of his field-goal attempts as the Raiders shot 52 percent. Cole Gentry had 16 points, Everett Winchester added 15 and Jaylon Hall and Mark Hughes scored 10 apiece for No. 2 seed Wright State (23-9).
Love made two layups and Benzinger hit a 3 and jumper during an 11-0 opening run and the Raiders never trailed. Back-to-back 3s by David Jesperson and Kameron Hankerson pulled seventh-seeded Green Bay (13-20) within five midway through the first half, but the Raiders scored 18 of the next 27 points to make it 31-17 late in the first half and the Phoenix trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Khalil Small led Green Bay with a career-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Wright State will play No. 3 seed Illinois-Chicago or sixth-seeded Milwaukee in the semifinals on Monday.
