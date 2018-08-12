BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored and Luis Robles had his eighth shutout of the season to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday night.

Robles finished with two saves, including a leaping, acrobatic stop of an arcing shot by Nemanja Nikolic in the 71st minute.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Daniel Royer stole a pass from Chicago's Dax McCarty at the top corner of the area and tapped it to Wright-Phillips for the finish with the outside of his right foot. He has 15 goals this season, tied with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy for second in MLS.

The Red Bulls (15-6-2) have won five of their last six games. Chicago (6-14-5) has lost seven in a row and has just one win since beating San Jose 2-1 on June 2.