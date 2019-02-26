SCHEDULE
When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: At Xcel Energy Center
Thursday: Team tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Championship matches at 7 p.m.
Friday: Individual tournament, First round beginning at 9 a.m.; Quarterfinals and wrestlebacks beginning at 4 p.m.
Saturday: Individual tournament, Consolation quarterfinals and all semifinals beginning at 9:30 a.m.; Finals beginning at 4 p.m.
