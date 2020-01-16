MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities have identified a woman who died when a passenger vehicle and a school bus collided in Alabama, leaving a child with minor injuries.
Mobile police said Rachel Martin, 49, was in the passenger vehicle that collided with the bus during morning rush hour on a busy street near downtown, news outlets reported. One child on the bus suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.
Photos from the scene showed a yellow bus with damage on the front driver's side and a sport-utility vehicle with most of the passenger side crushed inward.
Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, according to a tweet from police.
