A wreck blocking the left lane on southbound I-35E just prior to Hwy. 62 (the old Hwy. 110) has traffic stacked up back to Hwy. 5/W.7th Street. Plan on adding an extra 10 minutes to get past this crash.

Now that construction has moved from the northbound lanes of I-35 near Forest Lake to the southbound lanes, traffic jams are becoming the norm. The freeway is reduced to two lanes between Hwys. 8 and 97 and will stay that way for the next four months.

Traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday was starting to stack up in the vicinity of Hwy. 8

The daily slow down on southbound I-35W is forming. Drivers can expect a dip in speeds from 95th Avenue down to Hwy. 10.

In downtown Minneapolis, crews are working to put out a car fire on 4th Avenue S. near 11th Street.

In Bloomington, look for stop and go conditions on northbound Hwy. 169 across the Bloomington Ferry Bridge.

Elsewhere on the system, drivers are finding the commute fast and crash free.