NEW YORK — Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America.
Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on "Avengers 4" was an "emotional day." The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it "has been an honor."
Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three "Captain America" films, including 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," as well as numerous team-up films.
The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to "get off the train before they push you off."
"Avengers 4" is slated to open in May next year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Former St. Paul beer master tells hidden history of old Schmidt Brewery
As Schmidt Brewery is being restored to its former glory, one man never lost sight of the building's ancestry, and he gladly shares its secrets.
Variety
Columbia postdoctoral researchers vote to unionize
Some 2,000 postdoctoral researchers and associate research scientists at Columbia University have voted for representation by the United Auto Workers.
Magazine
Minneapolis hatmaker sees the royal Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle effect
As a child, Karen Morris knew she was destined to be a fashion designer. She loved clothes and couldn't imagine doing anything else. But fate…
National
Mormon church backs deal to allow medical marijuana in Utah
The Mormon church is backing a deal that would legalize medical marijuana in conservative Utah after months of fierce debate.
Variety
Thousands of San Francisco hotel workers join strike
Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Marriott-affiliated hotels went on strike in San Francisco and San Jose on Thursday after months of negotiations for job security, a wage increase and what unions call work overloads.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.