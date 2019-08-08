POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities say a West Virginia state trooper is in stable condition after being shot in a gunfight where he killed a suspect.
The West Virginia State Police on Wednesday released details on Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman's condition. The department has also identified the suspect as 43-year-old William Biggs.
Officials say Biggs first fired a rifle at a Pocahontas County sheriff after a car crash on Monday. Biggs then shot Tallman in the abdomen as officers searched the woods. Tallman returned fire, killing Biggs.
Tallman was airlifted to a hospital after the shooting.
