WEATHERFORD, Texas — A North Texas sheriff's deputy is recovering as the search continues for a trespasser who shot him in the foot and fled a deer hunting site illegally set up on private land.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was released from a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was shot. His name hasn't been released.
Sheriff Larry Fowler says the deputy was shot while investigating a landowner's report about a trespasser who had set up a deer blind about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.
The sheriff's office says the deputy suffered a broken foot.
Rewards totaling $17,000 are being offered by the sheriff's office, Parker County Crime Stoppers and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in exchange for information leading to arrest and conviction.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.