COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.
Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and has family and friends were by his side in the hospital.
He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.
Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers.
The Gazette reports Al Khammasi has spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday. It's not clear if he has a lawyer yet.
