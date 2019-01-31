There was no masked robber with a threatening note for the bank teller, no bag bulging with cash, no getaway car.

Instead, whoever appeared to have plotted a heist at a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines, Fla., chose a rather unglamorous, subterranean approach. The plan involved a narrow, 150-foot-long tunnel dug into the dirt.

Officials discovered the tunnel on Tuesday night after public works employees in Pembroke Pines, about 20 miles north of Miami, went to deal with a sinkhole in the road. Curiously, the workers found a power cord inside it. Realizing it was a tunnel, they eventually called local police, who notified the FBI on Wednesday morning.

FBI investigators found that the tunnel had a diameter of about 3 feet and opened up into a wooded area, special agent Michael D. Leverock said Wednesday.

Investigators found no other opening, indicating that the tunnel may have been unfinished. But the passageway was clearly directed toward a Chase bank. Leverock said they knew that the tunnel reached the bank’s property but were trying to determine whether it reached the building.

No one got into the bank, and no money was stolen, Leverock said. In a tweet, the FBI called it an “attempted bank burglary.” But what confused investigators, Leverock said, was how anyone imagined successfully penetrating a high-security bank from underground through a tunnel that appeared to be dug with pickaxes.

A 50 yard tunnel used in an attempted bank burglary leads to Chase Bank branch at 390 S. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, FL. (FBI Miami/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1265775

“Everybody here is just shaking their heads,” he said. “They could’ve been going for the ATM, they could’ve been going for the vault.” But after the would-be bank thief reached the ultimate destination, Leverock wondered, then what?

Inside or near the tunnel, investigators found a wagon that had likely been used to haul dirt, as well as a power generator and a winch, which can be used to haul heavy loads, according to an FBI news release.