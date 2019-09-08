WHO’S THIS YEAR’S WORST-TO-FIRST TEAM?

Week 1 in 2019 offers hope for even the worst teams from Week 17 of 2018. Here’s why:

• At least one team in 15 of the past 16 seasons has gone from worst to first in its division. Last year, two teams — Houston and Chicago — did it.

• Since 2002, two teams — the 2017 Eagles and 2009 Saints — have gone from worst in their division to winning the Super Bowl.

• Every year since 1990 at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs a year after missing the playoffs. Last year, the number was seven (Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, the Chargers and Seattle).