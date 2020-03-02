Monster margins

The Gophers’ losing margin on Sunday tied the program record for the NCAA era (beginning with the 1981-82 season) and set a program record for a Big Ten game. It was also Maryland’s most lopsided conference victory since joining the Big Ten:

Pts. Date Opponent/score

55 Nov. 29, 1986 No. 4 Auburn 101-46

55 March 1, 2020 No. 7 Maryland 99-44

53 Dec. 30, 1991 at No. 17 Kansas 95-42

53 Jan. 12, 1996 Ohio State 117-64

53 Feb. 18, 2001 at No. 7 Purdue 96-43

52 Jan. 10, 2000 at No. 5 Penn State 82-30

51 Feb. 7, 1997 at No. 24 Michigan State 102-51

Gophers By the numbers

13 Big Ten losses this season (most since 15 in 2000-01).

0-6 Record in final six regular-season games.

3 Times opponent has scored 90 or more points during current losing streak.

1 Times the Gophers have shot 40% from the field during the current losing streak.