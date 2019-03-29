JAKARTA, Indonesia — Researchers say Indonesia's air quality has deteriorated from among the cleanest in the world to one of the most polluted over the past two decades, shaving five years from life expectancy in some regions.

The University of Chicago study says an increase in coal-fired power stations, burning of land for plantation agriculture and rising car ownership are responsible for the worsening pollution.

It said the greatest spike happened in the last few years with air pollution more than doubling between 2013 and 2016.

According to the researchers, sustained high concentrations of particulate matter in the air people breath will cut 2.3 years from lifespans in the capital Jakarta, 4.8 years in the Sumatran city of Palembang and 5.6 years for the city's neighboring Ogan Komering Ilir district.