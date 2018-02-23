Medha Gupta sometimes felt uneasy making the 20-minute walk from the corner where the school bus dropped her off to her home in Herndon, Va. — especially during the colder months when it would get dark early.

Her mother suggested: Write an app.

Divya Gupta was half-kidding, but Medha, a sophomore at Fairfax County's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, took the challenge seriously.

So she went to work. "I knew I had a problem I needed to solve," said Medha, 16.

The result was Safe Travel, an app that Medha designed to help commuters feel more secure when traveling alone. Using an iPhone (the app is only compatible with iOS), a person can program it to send an alert to someone trusted if he or she fails to arrive at a destination within a certain time.

It was the first iOS app that Medha had created. It's a program language she wasn't well-versed in, so she didn't think much would come of the project. But her inaugural effort caught the eyes of judges for the annual Congressional App Challenge, who selected her as the winner for Virginia's 10th District.

"We were elated," said her father, Manmohan Gupta, who has a computer engineering background.

The App Challenge is designed to encourage students to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math by experimenting with coding and computer science. It is modeled after the Congressional Art Competition, where students compete to have their works displayed at the Capitol. Once exclusive to high school students, the challenge was opened in 2017 to students in grades K-12 across the country.

"This contest is about building the domestic pipeline for the jobs of the future," said Rachel Decoste, executive director of the App Challenge.

This year, more than 4,100 students submitted nearly 1,300 apps. One winner is chosen for each congressional district that participates.

The app challenge is an initiative of the House of Representatives, but is managed by the nonprofit Internet Education Foundation. Winning students are invited to attend a reception on Capitol Hill in April and also received $250 in Amazon Web Service credits.

"It's really interesting to see the different apps these kids come up with," said Troy Murphy, public policy manager with the Northern Virginia Technology Council, who served as one of the judges.

He said while the entries were all impressive, he voted for Medha's app because it "dealt with an important, pressing problem."

Medha said she's always thinking about how she can use technology to solve everyday problems.

Designing the app meant squeezing it into a jam-packed schedule of Advanced Placement classes and after-school activities that range from studying Indian classical dance to teaching young students how to code. Some days, she skipped lunch with her friends or spent nights at home typing furiously on her laptop.

"I thought she was on Facebook," Divya Gupta said, laughing. "She was sitting there for hours."

"Mom, I was working," Medha said.

Medha said it took her about 40 hours to design, program, test and troubleshoot the app. Her app is not available for download; she'd have to pay a fee to do that. But she doesn't rule out offering some version of it in the future.

For now, she has put her app development ambitions on hold because she's busy teaching herself artificial intelligence with an eye toward writing an algorithm to help police hate speech on Facebook. Yes, she knows that there are teams of Facebook engineers probably doing the same thing. But she figures it can't hurt to do her part too.

"If we see something wrong with the world, we should do something about it," she said. "After all, the only one stopping us from doing something is ourselves."