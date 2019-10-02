WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Officials say a World War II-era bomber plane has crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut.
A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont says the B-17 plane crashed Wednesday morning. A fire with black smoke is rising from near the airport.
Lamont spokesman Max Reiss says it's not clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going. The New England Air Museum is near the airport.
No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Court resumes for ex-Dallas cop's sentencing
The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):
Nation
Officer cleared in shooting of SC homeowner through window
Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against a South Carolina police officer who shot a man in his home through a window while checking a medical alarm.
Nation
World War II-era bomber plane crashes in Connecticut
Officials say a World War II-era bomber plane has crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut.
Nation
Difficult but rewarding work: Planting trees to aid climate
Destruction of the forests can be swift. Regrowth is much, much slower.
National
Stocks extend slide on increasing economic growth concerns
U.S. stocks extended their losses into morning trading on Wednesday as investors headed for safer holdings amid worrying economic data and lingering trade disputes.