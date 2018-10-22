BOSTON — It's looking to be cold for Game 1 of the World Series, but at least the Red Sox and Dodgers will probably avoid the rain.
Forecasts for Tuesday night call for the temperature to be around 50 for the 8:09 p.m. first pitch. It will cool off during the game to the high 40s. There is a 50-50 chance of rain during the afternoon, but it is expected to pass by game time.
Wednesday night's second game is expected to be about five degrees colder. The series then moves to Los Angeles where the teams can expect it to be hot and sunny.
