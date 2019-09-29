Nearly 75 years ago, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were involved in a plot to lose the 1919 World Series.

First baseman Chick Gandil, whose major league career already

had been dotted with gambling connections and fixing regular-season

games, was the mastermind among the eight. The St. Paul native dealt

with the gamblers, recruited teammates, handled the money and

participated on the field in helping the National League champion

Cincinnati Reds win the Series five games to three.

His first lieutenant in the conspiracy was Swede Risberg, a

jut-jawed shortstop whose fearlessness on the field was matched only

by his quick temper away from it.

Rumors of a fix were rampant in the days before the Series,

during the Series and soon after. By 1920, newspapers were cranking

out reports - the accuracy of which was a product of the yellow

journalism of the time - of what the press dubbed the Black Sox

Scandal.

Late in the 1920 season, the eight were indicted by the state

of Illinois and suspended by Sox owner Charles Comiskey. In 1921,

seven were tried but acquitted (the case against reserve infielder

Fred McMullin was dropped for lack of evidence). "Lost"

confessions, an adoring judge and star-struck jurors in Chicago

worked in their favor.

Even so, their exoneration would be shortlived. The National

and American league owners had hired Kenesaw Mountain Landis as

their first commissioner. His mission: to protect the image of

baseball and keep the turnstiles turning.

Landis seized on his absolute mandate, and in one pitch got

eight men out - Eddie Cicotte, Oscar (Happy) Felsch, Gandil,

(Shoeless) Joe Jackson, McMullin, Risberg, George (Buck) Weaver and

Claude (Lefty) Williams.

The extent of involvement in the fix varied - Weaver never

accepted money and played his best at all times, yet he knew of the

conspiracy. Jackson also knew of the plot and received a $5,000

payoff, yet he put up the best numbers among the Sox in the Series.

Even so, Series reporters were suspicious of some plays that Jackson

made in the outfield.

Landis cared none for degrees of guilt; there would be no

appeals heard, no reductions in punishment, no restoring of good

names.

The first to die among the eight was Jackson in 1951 at age 63.

He was the best player in the group, and his story has grown to

mythical proportions because of fables about his nickname, his

rituals involving candles and collecting hairpins, and the tender,

loving care that he gave his feared black bats. The recent movies

"Eight Men Out" and "Field of Dreams" have added Hollywood stardust

to the legend.

Gandil died in December 1970 in virtual obscurity in

California's Napa Valley at age 82. His four-paragraph obituary in

the St. Helena (Calif.) Star made no mention of his baseball past.

Risberg, whose love for the game never waned, died in Red

Bluff, Calif., on Oct. 13, 1975, his 81st birthday. As with Gandil,

Risberg's obituary, in the Red Bluff Daily News, was brief and did

not mention baseball.

The eight men out had similar backgrounds: little if any formal

education, a quickness to throw a punch to settle a dispute, and

paltry paychecks from Comiskey that bordered on ridiculous. It was

these common threads that bonded the eight and gave root to the

greatest scandal the game has known.

And at the center of it were Gandil, who moved west from St.

Paul as a child with his parents, and Risberg, whose post-White Sox

life included putting down and pulling up stakes in southern

Minnesota.

Kate Smath remembers one of the last days of Chick Gandil's

life. Her grandfather lay in the Calistoga Convalescent Hospital in

California, his body surrendering to heart disease and emphysema.

"He said he was going to get in touch with some attorneys and

get `this whole thing straightened out,' " recalled Smath, 66. "But

he never recovered. Evidently, it was on his mind."

Otherwise, Gandil "never talked about the scandal," said Smath,

who lives in Red Bluff. "One of the reasons he never spoke about it

again [was that] he thought all of his fans turned against him."

Fourteen months before his death and with the 50th anniversary

of the 1919 World Series approaching, Gandil did speak of the

scandal, defending his actions, even contending that he did nothing

wrong.

"I have taken an awful beating in this thing," Gandil said in a

newspaper interview. "But it's all on the record. My hits won two of

the games against the Reds. If I'd been trying to throw the Series,

would I have tried to win those games? If anybody wants to say

I looked terrible, at bat or in the field, let them get the papers

and look it up."

Born Sept. 19, 1888, in St. Paul, 4-year-old Arnold and his Swiss

emigre parents, Christian and Louise, moved west.

At age 14, he was a member of the Oakland (Calif.) High

baseball team, playing every position except first base. He left

home at age 17 (by some accounts, over his parents' objections)

without finishing high school and played semipro ball in Amarillo,

Texas, as a catcher. The next year, he pitched for a team in

Cananea, Mexico. He filled in at first base late in the season, and

that would be his position for teams in Shreveport, Sacramento,

Montreal, Washington, Cleveland and Chicago.

After three seasons in the minors, Gandil made his major league

debut with the White Sox on April 14, 1910. He played well in the

field, batted poorly and was sent back to the minors for another

season before returning permanently to the majors - this time with

the Washington Senators. After four seasons (batting over .300 two

times), he was sold to Cleveland, stayed one season and was sold to

the White Sox in time for the 1917 opener.

With the addition of Risberg - which allowed the Sox to move

Buck Weaver from shortstop to third base, where he blossomed as the

game's best all-round third baseman - Comiskey boasted that his team

was the game's best, and with good reason. He had three quality

starting pitchers, an infield of Gandil, future Hall of Famer Eddie

Collins at second, Risberg and Weaver to go with hitting star Joe

Jackson in the outfield and the leadership of Ray Schalk behind the

plate. The team had no weakness, except perhaps for gambling.

It was during the 1917 pennant drive that Gandil got his first

big-time taste of fixing games.

The White Sox were in first place, with the Boston Red Sox

close behind. The Detroit Tigers, playing out a mediocre season, and

the White Sox were scheduled to play two doubleheaders over Labor

Day weekend in Chicago.

Years later, in a sworn affidavit given in the offices of the

Chicago Tribune, Gandil supported a contention that Risberg had made

earlier: that the Tigers laid down for the White Sox in those four

games.

Gandil told how he met with Tigers pitcher Bill James, and

they agreed that Detroit would go easy. In return, Gandil and nearly

all of his teammates each put $45 in a pool that totaled $1,000 to

$1,100. The four-game sweep propelled the White Sox to the

pennant.

(In 1927, Landis investigated the allegations of the 1917 fix

and met with several players on both teams - Gandil and Risberg

included. Landis heard contradictory testimony and denials. He

declined to act against any of the players.)

Gandil's ongoing relationship with gambling and his longtime

association with Joseph (Sport) Sullivan, a bookmaker with mob

connections, proved to be the key ingredients that led to Gandil's

offer to fix the 1919 Series. Gandil told Sullivan that it would

take $80,000 to buy the Series.

The money surfaced. Whose money it was has forever been in

dispute. The gamblers doublecrossed the players at the outset (they

withheld much of the bribe money so they could place bets), and the

players doublecrossed them right back (the gamblers were stunned

when the White Sox won Game 3).

But when it was over, the less-talented Reds had won the

best-of-nine series - just as the gamblers and several White Sox had

planned. All the players involved were paid off - some got more

than others - and went their separate ways for the offseason.

Gandil spent the winter in California, reportedly $35,000 richer for

his trouble. That might explain why Gandil, who made $4,000 in 1919,

decided to sit out the '20 season after having his $5,000 salary

request turned down by Comiskey.

As the scandal broke late in the 1920 season, Gandil refused to

reveal his involvement. Cicotte, Jackson and Williams signed

confessions (the veracity of which were dubious, at best). Cicotte

was said to describe Gandil as the "master of ceremonies."

"I never confessed," Gandil said 50 years later. "And five of

the eight players who were accused of throwing the Series didn't."

After his banishment at age 33, Gandil played many years of

semipro and outlaw ball all along the West Coast and in Arizona. He

took up plumbing in the late 1930s and worked in the Bay Area for 14

years before retiring to Napa Valley in 1952.

Kate Smath visited her grandparents often in Calistoga,

bringing her four children with her from Santa Rosa. The children

say their great-grandfather never talked to them about the Black Sox

Scandal.

Smath saw "Eight Men Out," the 1988 movie depiction of the

scandal. She paused before commenting on the film that prominently

portrayed her grandfather. "I went and sat through it," she said.

"He sounded mean and tough, and maybe he was."

"Every kid had to pick a favorite player," Chicago author

Nelson Algren, recalling his grade-school days, wrote in an article

for Chicago magazine. "The kid who owned Swede Risberg moved off the

block, and Swede became mine. My name immediately became Swede. . .

.

"No rumors of the fix had yet reached us by midsummer 1920. The

White Sox were still white. Swede Risberg was still my favorite

player. I began to walk pigeon-toed because Risberg was pigeon-toed.

I did this for a full year before my mother asked me why I was

walking `like that.' I couldn't explain. I still walk like that."

Despite the exposure in late 1920 of the plot to fix the 1919

Series, Algren said "our love for the game was not shaken. But we

stopped pitching baseball cards and took to shooting dice. The men

whose pictures we had cherished were no longer gods."

Years later, still feeling the sting of childhood betrayal,

Algren said he was asked by a woman in his company why his gait

favored one leg.

"It's an old injury," he responded.

"How did it happen?" she asked.

"A big Swede hurt it when I was a kid. The Swede was a hard

guy."

Risberg was hardened by a life that included little formal

schooling, punching out the likes of Ty Cobb after a game, the

ridicule of banishment, losing everything in southern Minnesota

after the Crash of '29, working behind a shovel in Depression-era

South Dakota, running taverns and drawing beers in northern

California.

In the book "Eight Men Out," Eliot Asinof wrote that a called

third strike in a California bush-league game angered Swede to the

point that he knocked the umpire out with one punch.

The good times began in earnest when Swede joined the White Sox

at age 22 in 1917, when he played 146 games at shortstop for the

World Series champions. He hit only .203 that year, but his range in

the field and strong arm kept him in the lineup.

James T. Farrell, author of "My Baseball Diary," remembers

Risberg as "snaring a grounder deep over second base and getting the

ball to first base like a bullet." By the time the scandal broke

near the end of the 1920 season, Risberg had a respectable .266

average.

After Landis took Risberg out of major league baseball, Swede's

passion for the game flowed until his death 54 years later.

Risberg lived his last 13 years in Red Bluff with his son

Robert and Robert's family, which included grandson Jeff. "He

was an avid fan until he died," said Jeff Risberg, 37, of St. Paul.

"He'd have at least two transistor radios [tuned in to baseball

games] . . . and he'd be watching a [third] game."

Undeterred by banishment, Swede managed and played in 1922 for

the "Ex-Major Leaguers," a team that included fellow Black Sox

Jackson and Cicotte.

In 1925, he and Felsch played minor league ball in Scobey,

Mont. Risberg was paid a handsome salary of $600 a month, plus

expenses.

"I can recall him saying they made more damn money after than

they did as a professional," said Robert Risberg, 68. (Swede never

topped $3,500 a season with the Sox.)

When he wasn't playing baseball in the summer months in some

far-off town, Risberg tended to his farm in Blue Earth, Minn.

Robert tells the story - though historians are at a loss to

confirm - of his father masquerading so he could slip onto Negro

League teams. "He used brown shoe polish and played in the colored

league," Robert said. "Then people would realize who [he was] and

have to move on."

The Wall Street crash of '29 hit the Risbergs hard, Robert

said. "We lost the home, a car agency, a hotel, the farm."

Swede played a season in Jamestown, N.D., then left Blue Earth

for Sioux Falls, where he was "shoveling corn for a dollar a day,"

Robert said. "I can remember going to the Salvation Army and getting

milk for the baby."

In May 1931, Swede signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the

Northern League as their second baseman. He told the Daily

Argus-Leader that banishment by Landis cost him $150,000 to $200,000

and "What did they have on me? Nothing. The records show I made a

new mark for shortstops in the World Series, accepting 53 chances

and making 31 assists. They said I hit into double plays. They were

all line drives, and it was just tough luck that they didn't go

safe." (He was 2-for-25 in the Series.)

His teammate and roommate during his two seasons in Sioux Falls

was shortstop Ernie Olson.

"He ran the infield," said Olson, 89, who lives in Gayville in

southeastern South Dakota. "He was one of these guys who was

anticipating on the diamond. He was a jump ahead. He was that good,

a thinker who figured out things. He went all out, as what he was

able to."

Risberg's attempt at a coup of sorts in 1932 abruptly ended his

career with the Canaries. "Swede tried to take over the Canaries

near the end of the season by appealing to the other players, and

[owner] Rex Stucker kicked him off the team," said Dave Kemp of

Sioux Falls, a Canaries historian.

From there, the Risbergs moved west, living in northern

California and Oregon. He played some ball and got into the tavern

business.

Mary, his wife of more than 35 years, died in 1960. Swede

worked in the lumber business for a few years and moved in with

Robert and his family in Red Bluff. Jeff Risberg said it was a joy

to have his grandfather in the same house, though he could see that

he was "shattered" by his banishment.

"For my grandfather, baseball was his life," he said. "He was

out of a job at the peak of his career."