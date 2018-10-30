NEW YORK — Boston's five-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers averaged 14,125,000 viewers on Fox, down 25 percent from last year and the fourth-lowest ever.
The Series featuring a pair of large-market teams averaged an 8.3 rating and 17 share, Nielsen said Tuesday. That was down from a 10.7 rating, 20 share and 18,909,000 average viewers for the Houston Astros' seven-game win over the Dodgers last year and 40 percent from 23,386,000 average viewers for the Cubs' seven-game win over Cleveland two years ago — Chicago's first title since 1908.
The only Series with fewer average viewers were Philadelphia's five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 (13,062,000), San Francisco's four-game sweep of Detroit in 2012 (12.7 million) and the Giants' seven-game win over Kansas City in 2014 (13,825,000). The rating was the third-lowest, ahead of only a 7.6 in 2012 and an 8.2 in 2014.
Boston's 5-1 win in Game 5 on Sunday was the most-watched of the Series, averaging 17,634,000 viewers. The opener averaged 18,314,000, followed by 13,507,000 in Game 2, 13,250,000 in Game 3 and 13,563,000 in Game 4.
Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. television households tuned into a program and shares represent the percentage watching a broadcast among homes with TVs in use at the time.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.