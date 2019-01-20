TOKYO — The world's oldest man has died at his home — a hot springs inn — in northern Japan at the age of 113.
His family said Masazo Nonaka died in the early hours of Sunday while sleeping at home in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.
The family said he died peacefully from natural causes.
The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot springs inn for four generations, was certified last year as the world's oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.
Born on July 25, 1905, Nonaka grew up in a large family and succeeded his parents running the inn, which is now run by his granddaughter.
He has outlived his wife and three of their five children.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Minister says UK faces 'political tsunami' if Brexit halted
Britain's trade minister says the country will face a "political tsunami" if the government does not deliver on voters' decision to leave the European Union.
World
Facing populist assault, global elites regroup in Davos
As the world's financial and political elites convene here in the Swiss Alps for the World Economic Forum, their vision of ever-closer commercial and political ties is under attack — and the economic outlook is darkening.
World
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes in Yemen's capital
The Saudi-led coalition has launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital, including a military base and drones facility located at the city's international airport.
World
Congo's court upholds victory of Felix Tshisekedi
Congo's Constitutional court confirmed the victory of Felix Tshisekedi, dismissing the claims of massive vote fraud by runner-up Martin Fayulu.
World
Afghanistan braces for rematch between political rivals
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday registered to run for president later this year, setting up a rematch after a bitterly disputed 2014 vote led to a power-sharing agreement brokered by the United States.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.