MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Officials say leatherback sea turtles, which are the world's largest turtles, have appeared in South Carolina waters.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported Tuesday that the state Department of Natural Resources is urging boaters to look out for the endangered reptiles. The department said in a Facebook post the turtles have been swimming near the shore following food sources like cannonball jellyfish.
Officials have asked people to report if they see any injured or dead sea turtles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge deals big setback to Trump on 'Dreamers' program
A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation but gave it 90 days to restate its arguments before his order takes effect.
Variety
Edmunds: Muscle cars that pack a punch
The period between the mid-1960s and the early 1970s was a high point for classic muscle-car performance. Fifty years later, the latest batch of American…
National
Waffle House suspect's ex-bosses asked FBI to keep, help him
The co-owner of a Colorado crane company where the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at a Nashville restaurant once worked said she had urged federal officials to keep him in custody after he was arrested at the White House last year.
National
Lax vetting on Trump nominees begins to frustrate senators
As President Donald Trump's pick to lead Veterans Affairs skids to a halt, senators from both parties are voicing frustration that the White House is skipping crucial vetting of nominees and leaving lawmakers to clean up the mess.
National
Trump travel ban is focus of Supreme Court's last arguments
The Supreme Court is saving one of its biggest cases for last. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim countries.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.