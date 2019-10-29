A Nepali climber has reached the summit of the world's 14 highest mountains in just more than six months, setting a record for a feat that took other climbers years to complete.

The climber, Nirmal Purja, 36, completed his goal early Tuesday when he reached the top of Shishapangma in Tibet along with a Sherpa team.

"Mission Achieved!" was the simple message he relayed on social media.

"It has been a grueling but humbling six months, and I hope to have proven that anything is possible with some determination, self-belief and positivity," Purja said.

A spokesman for Seven Summit Treks, a Nepal-based company that helped organize some of Purja's expeditions, said by phone that it was in touch with his climbing team and confirmed that he had reached the top of Shishapangma.

The attempt to be the fastest to reach the top of all the world's known mountains higher than 8,000 meters, or about 26,350 feet, which Purja called Project Possible, started in April, when he scaled Annapurna. He then quickly tackled the 13 remaining mountains, all of which are in the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges that stretch across China, India, Nepal and Pakistan.

Climbing the world's 8,000ers, as they are known, requires time in the so-called death zone, an altitude at which reduced oxygen levels make it difficult for humans to breathe and where climbers can die.

The previous speed record for scaling all 14 peaks was held by Kim Chang-ho of South Korea, who completed his climbs in seven years, 10 months and six days. He broke a record held by Jerzy Kukuczka of Poland, who took seven years, 11 months and 14 days.

Kim later died in a storm in Nepal, and Kukuczka died in 1989 while trying to scale the south face of Lhotse in Nepal.

Purja drew worldwide attention to his attempt in May, when he posted a photo of a traffic jam of climbers near the summit of Mount Everest. "The most important thing is safety — every person on the mountain, not just your own," he said.

The government of Nepal is planning new restrictions on permits to climb Mount Everest. Purja took part in four unplanned rescues during his attempt at the 14 climbs.

Purja credits his endurance to his physiology and to his intense military training. He had served in the British armed forces for 16 years, including 10 years in the special forces.

"I looked at the logistical problems that climbing all these peaks posed and worked out they can be achieved in one season," he said in an earlier message. "Many people have the physiology but I believe my experiences as a member of the U.K. special forces unit — the Special Boat Service — gives me an unequaled edge."