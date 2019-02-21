Minneapolis composer Dominick Argento, who earned worldwide acclaim, a Pulitzer Prize and the unofficial title as dean of Minnesota music, has died. He was 91.

His operas, song cycles and choral works made him one of the most prominent American composers of the past century.

“He had an innate sense of what the voice could do,” said Philip Brunelle, artistic director and founder of VocalEssence. “And then he combined that with a great sense of orchestra; he knew how to write for instruments. The great majority of composers can do one or the other but not both. And he could do both.

“Which is why he is regarded as one of the great American opera composers of all time.”

Born in Pennsylvania, Argento came to Minneapolis six decades ago to teach at the University of Minnesota. It was the only job offer he got, Argento told the Star Tribune in 2016. But he came to love the Twin Cities — its politics and hunger for art.

“For me, it’s been a love affair with my community here,” he said. “I do think of myself as a Minnesota composer.”

Many of his works were based on the diaries and letters of writers and artists, including his song cycle “From the Diary of Virginia Woolf,” which won the Pulitzer for music in 1974.

Writing music for prose is “maybe” even harder than composing it for poetry, he said in 2016. “But it’s a challenge I’ve enjoyed. There are more subtleties in letters and memoirs. And I think music is beautifully suited to deal with the more subtle and rarefied emotions.”

We will update this story throughout the day.