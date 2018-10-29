– The American team that played a brutal version of polo at the World Nomad Games does not expect the sport to get picked up by the Olympics any time soon. Why not?

“We use a dead goat,” said Scott A. Zimmerman, a team co-captain.

The game of kok-boru, with its headless goat carcass, was the main attraction at a weeklong international sports competition held in September in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

Other highlights included bone tossing, hunting with eagles and 17 types of wrestling, including horseback wrestling. The weaker competitor often clings desperately to the animal’s head as spectators roar in anticipation of him hitting the dirt.

The organizers hope to resurrect nomadic traditions, especially those of Central Asia. Qualifying for an event was easy: Basically anybody who signed up online could play. The bulk of the Czech Republic delegation, for example, was a group of male friends who fished around for an “easy” sport.

They discovered ordo, or bone tossing, which involves eight players using a chunk of cow bone to dislodge 2-inch pieces of sheep bone from a large dirt circle. They could not, however, find the right bone bits in the Czech Republic with which to practice.

A horseback wrestling competition at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan in September.

So how did they learn to play? They just thought about it, mostly — and went home without any medals.

With archers clopping by on horses and the smoky aroma of grilling meat filling the air, the site of the Games evoked a nomadic encampment from a bygone era.

“We want to revive our historical identity,” said Kanat Amankulov, Kyrgyzstan’s minister for youth and sports. The Games also seek to attract tourists to an impoverished, landlocked, predominantly Muslim nation of about 6 million people.

The Games started on a modest scale in 2014, when about 600 athletes from 19 countries took part. This year’s edition of the biannual event attracted 1,976 competitors, representing 74 countries.

Team uniforms ran from the professional to the improvised. The Germans wore black sweatsuits with a few pairs of lederhosen thrown in, while the Pakistanis sported matching green vests and scarves. Others teams looked as if they had wandered in from the nearest cafe; the man carrying the flag of Estonia wore jeans and a white T-shirt. Many members of the U.S. team wore cowboy hats.

The Games are somewhat controversial in Kyrgyzstan. Critics argue that the money to produce them would be better spent on much needed development such as schools. Yet local participants reveled in the events.

Circus performer Aida Akmatova competed in horseback archery. “This is not just another performance, but a key event in my life,” she said. “I can help pass down our culture, our traditions.”

While the number of Western visitors remains relatively small, the Games attracted Kyrgyz from around the country, including Ulan Subanov, 27, an accountant, from Bishkek, the capital, who came to watch the kok-boru contests, ultimately won by his homeland.

“In a globalized world, people forget their cultures, what sets them apart,” he said. “It is more interesting to live in a world with different nations, different cultures. It would not be good for the whole world to become New York.”

The rough, physically demanding game of kok-boru once served as the Kyrgyz equivalent of West Point, training warriors for the battlefield.

All eight players try to scoop up an 80-pound goat carcass off the dirt. Every effort provokes a hellacious, rugbylike scrum on horseback, with whips cracking and hoofs pounding. Any player who manages to wrest the carcass away gallops downfield to fling it into an elevated goal about the size of a kiddie pool.

While the game disturbs many animal-rights activists, Garret J. Edington, a U.S. co-captain, said the team was not there to challenge traditions. “It is part of the culture that we are here to experience.”