In a pointed challenge to President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, leaders of the world’s biggest economies this week are touting an approach that breaks with the past 20 years of global trade — sidestep the U.S. entirely.

In the days leading up to this week’s G-20 summit in Hamburg, leaders from Germany, Japan and elsewhere are discussing new free-trade agreements that exclude U.S. automakers and manufacturers. Their leaders are vigorously pushing back against Trump’s threat of new U.S. tariffs or regulations on imported steel. And many are making public comments that affirm their commitment to fashion pacts with or without the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces elections in September in a country where Trump is deeply unpopular, has been among the most outspoken and is expected to push Trump this weekend over his trade threats and his recent decision to withdraw from the 2016 Paris climate agreement that aimed to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“Those who think that the problems of this world can be solved with isolationism or protectionism are terribly wrong,” Merkel told the German parliament last week.

The divergent approaches have set up the G-20 as a potential crossroads for the world’s new economic order. Trump is attempting to leverage the United States’ economic power to negotiate new deals in the country’s favor, but other foreign leaders appear increasingly ready to bypass Trump in favor of a global trade network that is not U.S. centered.

“It is important for us to wave the flag of free trade in response to global moves toward protectionism by quickly concluding the free-trade agreement with Europe,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday as he touted a new potential Japan-E.U. trade pact that would lower tariffs for automobiles between Europe and Japan. If signed, the free-trade agreement would rival the size of the one created in 1994 when the North American Free Trade Agreement lowered barriers between the United States and its neighbors.

“There was a question mark there, as to whether or not the E.U. would be able to continue signing free trade agreements in the future,” said André Sapir, an international trade expert and a former economic adviser to the European Union’s Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs. “Going into the G-20, [the proposed trade pact is] demonstrating that indeed the E.U. and Japan want to continue to have a liberal trade agenda and show that there are other countries able to pursue this agenda without the United States.”

While other countries explore new economic ties, Trump is threatening to pull the United States further back.

“The United States made some of the worst Trade Deals in world history. Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us?” he wrote in a Wednesday morning Twitter post.

As well as threatening to rip up existing agreements, the White House is considering placing new taxes or restrictions on imported steel. Some Trump advisers contend the restrictions are needed to protect the domestic steel industry from what they allege are unfair trade practices by China — but international allies, including Germany and Canada, have vocally opposed the new restrictions, arguing the rules will punish their nations’ industries and raise the global price of steel.

At the G-20 summit, Trump’s team plans to push countries to agree to crack down on Chinese steel exports.

“The United States stands firm against all unfair trading practices, including massive distortions in the global steel market and other nonmarket practices that harm U.S. workers,” White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said. “We ask the G-20 economies to join us in this effort and to take concrete actions to solve these problems.”

If Trump is able to use the summit to negotiate a united front against Chinese steel, he could boost the U.S. industry without straining ties with foreign allies. But the strategy could backfire if other nations reject Trump’s entreaties and further isolate the U.S.

“There’s a big difference between being unpredictable with your adversaries and being erratic with your friends and allies,” said Daniel Price, former international economic affairs adviser to President George W. Bush.