The world's hungry rose to more 820 million people last year, according to a United Nations report that highlights issues of improper nutrition and economic inequality.

Last year was the third consecutive year hunger increased, following a decline over several decades. War, climate change and troubled economies were among the key reasons behind the gain, according to the report Tuesday from the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization and other agencies.

While technology has connected and globalized the world's economies, many countries have failed to enjoy sustained growth as a result, the report said. Armed conflicts are also on the increase, while climate change is hurting agricultural productivity and harming rural people especially, it said.

Ending world hunger will require fostering "inclusive structural transformation" to reduce the economic vulnerability of people and communities, leaders of the U.N. groups said in a statement.

More than half a million people in Asia are undernourished, mostly in southern Asian countries, according to the report. Africa and Asia account for nine out of 10 of all children worldwide who faced stunting or wasting due to malnutrition.