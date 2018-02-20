The World Health Organization has sent a six-person team and 40 boxes of personal protective gear to help fight a major outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

About 615 suspected Lassa cases have been reported in the past six weeks, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control; 57 have been fatal. Health officials are also following about 1,400 contacts of confirmed cases.

The outbreak is concentrated in the nation's southwest, but cases have been found in 17 of the country's 36 states. For the first time in five decades, the disease has been found in northeastern Borno State, where the Nigerian army is fighting Boko Haram militants.

The team will join 14 local WHO staffers at the emergency operations center of Nigeria's CDC. It is also sending reagents for Nigeria's laboratories to speed up diagnoses.

Many infections with Lassa virus are mild, but it can also cause lethal hemorrhagic fevers. Because the symptoms begin slowly and are initially similar to those of flu, malaria, typhoid fever or yellow fever, Lassa fever is often misdiagnosed.

There is no vaccine and no cure, although an antiviral drug, ribavirin, can be helpful if given early. The virus is transmitted in rodent feces and urine, which can contaminate stored food. The government is encouraging storing grain in sealed containers, cooking food thoroughly and keeping rodents out of homes.