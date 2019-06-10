– Global finance leaders meeting in Japan this weekend said they were increasingly worried that the trade dispute between the United States and China, which shows no signs of abating, could propel the world economy into a crisis.

The sense of gloom at the gathering of the Group of 20 major economies came amid increasing evidence that global economic growth is slowing amid President Donald Trump's renewed trade war with Beijing. In a closing statement, or communiqué, officials at the G-20 warned that trade tensions have "intensified" and agreed to address the risks.

But the Trump administration, intent on rewriting the rules of international commerce in America's favor, gave no sign that it was ready to back down. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued to blame China for prolonging the fight and insisted that the trade dispute was not hurting America's economy or hampering global growth.

"I don't think in any way that the slowdowns you're seeing in parts of the world are a result of trade tensions at the moment," Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the G-20.

Trump is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China in late June, a critical encounter that could determine whether the world's two largest economies can resolve their dispute. Talks between the two countries fell apart last month, with Trump accusing China of reneging on a trade deal and China insisting that the United States was not negotiating in good faith.

Tensions have since increased as Trump raised tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and threatened to tax nearly all Chinese imports. Beijing has responded with higher tariffs on U.S. goods, and in a white paper released last Sunday, Chinese officials vowed to "never give in" on issues of principle.

Trump will make a decision about the next round of tariffs after his meeting with Xi.

"We are not far from a real and open trade war between China and the U.S.," Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, said on the sidelines of the gathering Sunday. "I think all the G-20 people are aware that kind of situation would lead to an economic crisis, to a lack of growth and to a slowdown everywhere in the world."

Mnuchin met on Sunday with Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China. Mnuchin, in a tweet, described their discussion of trade as "candid." But he said he had no plans to return to Beijing before Trump and Xi meet and that Chinese officials would not be traveling to Washington.

Policymakers from around the world voiced their concerns about Trump's protectionist approach to Mnuchin in hopes that the former Goldman Sachs banker, who has been a more moderate voice on trade, might persuade the president to back away from tariff threats and find a way to make peace with China.

All the friction is taking a toll on many of the world's largest economies as businesses race to reorient their supply chains and anxiously await new trade barriers. Trump has added to the uncertainty in recent weeks, threatening tariffs on allies like Mexico to solve problems, such as immigration, that have nothing to do with trade.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have warned about slowing growth. The bank noted that global trade growth has slowed to its lowest level in a decade while the IMF said that the tariffs that the United States and China placed on each other's imports could reduce global gross domestic product by $455 billion next year.

In an interview, Mnuchin expressed confidence that the United States could weather the trade dispute with China despite economic weakness around the world. He dismissed recent warning signs, such as weak employment and retail sales figures, as aberrations and said he saw no indication that the economy was slowing.

"Like a lot of negotiations, sometimes you go backwards before you go forwards," Mnuchin said. "We're either going to have an agreement or we're not going to have an agreement. We're prepared for both outcomes."