– New York City is ready to celebrate the U.S. women’s national team for its victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Shortly after the team’s win Sunday in Lyon, France, Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce a parade in the team’s honor on Wednesday.

De Blasio told the team, “You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.”

The parade will go up a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes” that has been host to many celebratory parades.

President backs pay hike

France President Emmanuel Macron hopes women’s soccer players are eventually paid the same as men.

Speaking on France Info radio before the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, Macron said, “We need to go progressively toward that.”

On Friday FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced he’ll seek to double the prize money for women at their next World Cup in 2023. But even doubling the pool from $30 million to $60 million doesn’t close the gap with the men’s World Cup prize money, which is set at $440 million for the 2022 World Cup, up 10% from 2018.

Stuck on zero

The long and agonizing wait goes on for the Netherlands, whose men’s and women’s teams are now 0-4 combined in World Cup finals.

On the 45th anniversary of the men’s team losing its first World Cup final to West Germany, the women’s team was beaten 2-0 by the United States in its first final on Sunday.

They are stuck on one European Championship title each — 1988 for the men and 2017 for the women.

“Of course we would have loved to win the final today, but we didn’t,” coach Sarina Wiegman said. “Our opponent was better, so we are second in the world. I’m very proud of the team and the staff.”

The Dutch were outsiders against the U.S. and played like it, choosing a highly physical approach in the first half to break up the U.S. attacks.

U.S. forward Alex Morgan protested a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge from Dominique Bloodworth, who sent Morgan tumbling in the penalty area. Defender Kelley O’Hara had to be replaced at halftime, after clashing heads with Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens while contesting a header.

“I credit the Netherlands for making it hard for us,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said.

Good reviews for review

U.S. star Megan Rapinoe has something to be thankful to Infantino for: the introduction of the video assistant referee, which has had a disruptive debut in women’s soccer as referees and players have adjusted to the new video replay technology.

“VAR wouldn’t miss the final, she had to show up somewhere,” Rapinoe said. “It has gotten a lot of stick in the tournament. There’s some inconsistencies, but this is the first time all these referees have actually used it. So overall I think it’s been pretty good.”

New deal for league

Budweiser has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the National Women’s Soccer League. The partnership was announced Sunday. Terms were not released. Earlier in the week, the league announced that it had reached an agreement to air 14 games on ESPNews and ESPN2.