The World Cup cross-country ski races scheduled to be held in Minneapolis next week have been canceled because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

As many as 20,000 fans had been expected to attend Tuesday’s sprint races at Theodore Wirth Park, according to the Loppet Foundation, which had been overseeing the event. Other events related to the races, which were scheduled to begin Saturday, have been called off.

“We are devastated to announce this cancellation,” said John Munger, executive director of the Loppet Foundation. “In keeping with updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health and after consulting with medical advisors, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our community, fans, athletes, staff and volunteers involved in these events.”

Athletes from several countries, including 2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins of Afton, were scheduled to compete.

The races, part of a North American mini-tour, were to be the first World Cup races in the United States in 19 years.

The International Ski Federation, known as FIS, announced Wednesday that two other skiing events in Europe will not go on as scheduled this week. The women’s Alpine World Cup races in Are, Sweden, were scuttled after a member of the World Cup sponsor support team tested positive for coronavirus. Two others also showed symptoms, and all three were immediately placed under quarantine.

A statement on the FIS website said that cancellation was made “after new recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Sweden.”

The final races of the Alpine Junior World Championships in Norway also were canceled Wednesday. Last week, FIS called off the Alpine World Cup Finals, which were to begin next Monday in Cortina, Italy