Organizers of next week’s World Cup cross-country ski races in Minneapolis said Wednesday that the event is still on, though they will continue to assess the evolving situation regarding coronavirus.

The Loppet Foundation, which is overseeing the event, expects as many as 20,000 fans to attend Tuesday’s sprint races at Theodore Wirth Park.

Spokesman Jon Friedell said the group has had “daily and hourly” communication with representatives of the sport’s governing bodies, the International Ski Federation and US Ski & Snowboard. The local organizing committee also has been speaking frequently with public health officials.

The races are the first World Cup events to be held in the U.S. in 19 years. Athletes from several countries are scheduled to compete, including Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins of Afton.

“We’re monitoring everything that’s going on, by the minute,” Friedell said. “The safety and health of everyone is at the top of the list. It’s absolutely the highest priority. There is no change as of right now to the event, which will go on as planned.”

Friedell said the Loppet Foundation’s medical director, Dr. Mark Bixby, is “driving discussions” with public health authorities. Race organizers will be following measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, such as adding hand-sanitizer stations in public areas.

Friedell expects any decision to postpone the races, limit attendance or otherwise change the event would be made by the Loppet Foundation, in consultation with health officials and representatives of International Ski Federation and US Ski & Snowboard.

The Wirth Park races are part of a North American mini-tour that begins this weekend in Quebec City. There has been no announcement of any change to that event, though the government of Quebec said Wednesday it has canceled the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal. The event was to be held next week.

International Ski Federation, known as FIS, announced Wednesday that two other skiing events in Europe will not go on as scheduled this week. The women’s Alpine World Cup races in Are, Sweden, were scuttled after a member of the World Cup sponsor support team tested positive for coronavirus. Two others also showed symptoms, and all three were immediately placed under quarantine. A statement on the FIS website said the cancellation was made “after new recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Sweden.”

The final races of the Alpine Junior World Championships in Norway also were canceled Wednesday. Last week, FIS called off the Alpine World Cup Finals, which were to begin next Monday in Cortina, Italy

“The health and welfare of the athletes and all other participants, as well as the general public, are in the forefront and the priority of FIS and all stakeholders,” a statement on the FIS website said. “FIS is fully compliant with the instructions and decisions of the national and regional governments and their health authorities in any recommendation regarding public (gatherings) that impact FIS competitions.”