Business review from the Economist

U.S. begins antitrust probe of tech giants

The U.S. Justice Department announced a broad antitrust review of the market power of online platforms in search, social media and retailing. That increases the pressure on Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google to improve their behavior as the calls from some Democrats to break up those companies grow louder during the election season.

The Federal Trade Commission confirmed that it is slapping Facebook with a $5 billion fine for violating privacy. It ordered Facebook to change its attitude to privacy "from the corporate board-level down," and introduce mechanisms that make its executives accountable for decisions on privacy. The firm disclosed that the FTC has launched a separate antitrust investigation into its practices.

Boeing suffered its biggest quarterly net loss of $2.9 billion. The aerospace company recently disclosed an after-tax charge of $4.9 billion in connection with the worldwide grounding of its 737 Max airliner following two fatal crashes.

Carl Icahn, an activist investor, stepped up his attack on Occidental's offer to take over a rival oil company, Anadarko, calling it a "travesty." Icahn holds a 4.4% stake in Occidental and has nominated a slate of directors to sit on the company's board. He has been highly critical of Warren Buffett's backing of Occidental's bid, which includes putting $10 billion toward its financing.

Soon after ditching an IPO of its Asian business, which would have been the world's most valuable stock market offering this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev agreed to sell its Australian brewing division to Asahi, a Japanese beer maker, for $11.3 billion. The world's biggest brewer still intends eventually to list its Asian assets. It needs the money to pay down the huge debt that it amassed during a takeover binge.

The IMF lowered its forecast of global growth this year, to 3.2%, which would be the weakest in a decade. In its latest outlook the fund described the world economy as "subdued"; it is specifically concerned about trade and technology tensions between the United States and China and the prospect of Britain leaving the E.U. without a deal.

South Africa's finance minister laid out plans to provide Eskom, which generates most of the country's electricity, with another rescue, this time worth 59 billion rand ($4.2 billion).

Costs related to the overhaul of its business pushed Deutsche Bank to a $3.5 billion net loss in the second quarter, its biggest quarterly loss in four years. The German bank booked about half of a restructuring charge it will take as it retreats from trading and slashes 18,000 jobs over the next three years.

Nissan confirmed that it would cut 12,500 jobs worldwide, or 10% of its workforce, by 2022, as it curtails capacity. The Japanese carmaker has struggled in recent years. Profit in the latest quarter fell by 95% compared with the same three months last year, to $58 million.

Global politics from the Economist

Johnson leads Britain as prime minister

Boris Johnson took over as Britain's prime minister from Theresa May after winning the Conservative Party's leadership contest. Johnson won comfortably, taking 66% of the vote from the 160,000 party members on an 87% turnout. Some wonder how long he will last. Brexit has already claimed two British prime ministers. When Parliament scrutinizes his Brexit proposals, Johnson is likely to struggle as much as May did.

Kenya's finance minister, Henry Rotich, was arrested on corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing. The case has raised fears of political instability because Rotich is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, who plans to run for president in 2022. Ruto's supporters claim the police and prosecutors are using corruption charges to undermine his chances of winning office.

Iran seized a British tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an important choke-point for international shipping. The capture of the tanker came two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker allegedly bound for Syria.

South Korea accused Russian aircraft of violating its airspace during a military exercise with China. The alleged incursion happened near disputed islands in the Sea of Japan, which are claimed by Japan and South Korea. Russia denied the incursion.

Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, visited the White House. President Donald Trump boasted that he could wipe out Afghanistan, a U.S. ally, and, to India's horror, offered to mediate in the long-standing dispute over Kashmir.

A Venezuelan fighter jet "aggressively shadowed" a U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane over the Caribbean Sea, according to Southern Command, which runs U.S. military operations in Latin America. Venezuela claimed the navy plane had strayed into its airspace.