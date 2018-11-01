WASHINGTON — The World Bank approved two loans to Argentina totaling $950 million Thursday, aiming to help the South American country cope with financial difficulties and support citizens most at risk.
The bank said in a press release that the first loan of $500 million will go toward budget needs and a second loan of $450 million will seek to protect 250,000 children by 2020.
"This support to Argentina, especially focused on the most vulnerable sectors, comes at a crucial moment for our country and is a clear sign of confidence," said Nicolas Dujovne, Argentina's Minister of Finance.
The announcement comes a week after the International Monetary Fund increased a loan it had granted to Argentina in June to $56.3 billion.
Argentines have been hit by a sharp depreciation of the peso amid double-digit inflation, with the currency losing more than half of its value this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.