RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Eyassu Worku scored 18 points to lead UC Irvine past UC Riverside 63-59 on Wednesday night.
Collin Welp added 17 points for the Anteaters (16-10, 8-2 Big West Conference). Evan Leonard had 13 points. Brad Greene led the team with 10 rebounds.
Dominick Pickett led the Highlanders (14-12, 4-6) with 17 points. Callum McRae added 16 points and seven rebounds. Khyber Kabellis had 10 points and seven assists. UC Riverside has now lost three straight games.
UC IrRvine takes n Hawaii on Saturday. UC Riverside matches up against Long Beach State on Saturday.
