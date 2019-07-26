Fitness instructors have long known that jaunty music can provide the psychological boost we need for us to push ourselves harder. Now comes evidence that the music also can change our physical response to intense exercise.

(By the way, podcasts don’t have same effect. We’ll get to that later.)

This discovery comes out of an attempt to find a way to make high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, more palatable for newcomers.

HIIT workouts are very popular, touted by trainers, coaches and scientists as a way to exercise effectively without investing much time. The workouts consist of brief bursts of taxing effort interspersed with rest. But some people find the routines intimidating or physically unpleasant. Past studies suggest that people who are new to exercise are especially prone to dislike or avoid high-intensity training.

Understanding this hesitancy, some HIIT researchers got to wondering how the workouts might be made more appealing. A wealth of past science suggests that listening to music changes how we experience exercise of all types, nudging us to feel less bored or tired and more motivated. But none of those studies focused specifically on reluctant exercisers trying their first HIIT sessions.

In a new study, published in Psychology of Sport & Exercise, researchers from the University of British Columbia looked at precisely that group. They recruited 24 adult men and women who rarely exercised, invited them to a university exercise lab, fitted them with heart rate monitors and introduced them to a brief HIIT workout involving three, 20-second spurts of all-out exertion on stationary bicycles with two minutes of recovery between each interval.

The volunteers were told nothing about music. But before one of their workouts, a researcher asked if they would mind if he turned on the lab’s speakers with up-tempo songs, including “Let’s Go,” by Calvin Harris, and “Can’t Hold Us,” by Macklemore.

After the session, the volunteers reported enjoying the exercise most when the music was playing. That didn’t surprise the researchers. What did was that the volunteers also turned out to have exerted themselves most then. Their heart rates and power outputs were significantly higher during the session with songs than without, even though their subjective rating of the difficulty of the exercise remained constant.

In other words, they pedaled harder when music played but did not feel as if they were doing so.

The researchers didn’t set out to pick on podcasts, but they needed a way to find out if the effect could be traced directly to the music or whether it was simply a reaction to having something else to focus on while exercising. They re-created the experiment with the music replaced by a podcast about consumerism. This time, there were no differences among the workouts.

These findings suggest that up-tempo music may change not just our psychological but also our physical responses to HIIT, said Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral researcher who led the new study.

That the podcast did not affect exercisers in the same way is also interesting, he said, because it indicates that the music did not so much distract exercisers as engulf them.