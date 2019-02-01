You managed to stick with your New Year’s fitness routine all the way through January — congratulations, by the way — but you haven’t seen the scale budge. It might be time to look at what you eat and whether you have a realistic view of that.

Weight loss is a result of creating calorie deficits, which can be done by calorie cutting on the food side and increased energy expenditure on the exercise side. But there is a human tendency to overestimate how many calories we burn during exercising, while underestimating the number of calories we consume.

It’s time to introduce yourself to the concept of exercise equivalents — the amount of exercise needed to burn roughly the same number of calories in a food item.

Keep in mind that these are rough values, and that an occasional indulgence needn’t be followed with wind sprints. The best way to think of exercise equivalents is as a tool that can “help make us more aware of what we put into our bodies,” said Ben Fidler, a personal trainer based in Washington, D.C.

Let’s consider a chocolate glazed doughnut with sprinkles from Dunkin’ Donuts, which is 290 calories, according to the company’s website, and the average American woman, who weighs about 169 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That woman would have to spend about a half-hour of running at 5 miles per hour (a 12-minute-per-mile pace) to burn roughly 290 calories. For the average American man, at about 196 pounds, it would take about 25 minutes of running at 5 mph.

We’re not picking on doughnuts, by the way. The system applies to anything you eat. You can go to the American Council on Exercise’s online physical activity calorie counter (bit.ly/2G9rdcs) where you can plug in your weight to see what exercise, at what intensity and for how long you’d have to engage in it to burn a certain number of calories.

Katherine Basbaum, a registered dietitian with the University of Virginia Health System, agrees that for weight-loss purposes, exercise equivalents can be a helpful ingredient in understanding calories. “It’s not a magic bullet, but I see it as one of several tools to understand weight loss,” she said.

For example, she said, consider a person who wants to lose 1 pound per week, which is the equivalent of creating a roughly 3,500-calorie deficit. That person could create a deficit of 250 calories per day by increasing their exercise quota (for instance, adding 30 minutes of slow running for a 130-pound person) and by eliminating calories (for example, skipping a daily whole-milk latté). The 250-calorie decrease and extra 250-calorie energy expenditure would create a 500-calorie deficit per day, which translates into the desired 3,500-calorie deficit for the week.

While Fidler agrees that exercise equivalents can be useful, he cautioned against making workouts seem like a penance. Exercising has many benefits other than keeping weight under control, such as building muscle and gaining flexibility. In the end, the key is to find exercise and eating habits you like so you can sustain them over time.