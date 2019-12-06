A Minnesota state working group that is examining deadly police encounters has zeroed in on some proposals that could help officers and officials manage a spate of fatal shootings that have sparked community protests, lawsuits and reviews of law enforcement practices.

In recent months, the working group hs heard plenty of suggestions from officers, experts and families who lost loved ones in these encounters. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Thursday afternoon that they are not waiting until the work group submits its February report to take action. The two spoke just hours before a listening session on the issue now underway in south Minneapolis.

Harrington recently fulfilled a "number-one ask" of community members by instructing the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to create a family liaison coordinator position. This coordinator will be a resource for families immediately after an officer-involved shooting, taking over for detectives who are often spread too thin to help.

"When family calls in crisis on a Saturday night because they're not sure what to do about funeral arrangements, that detective may already be working another case. This liaison will be the person that is available to answer those questions, or at least get those questions answered," said Harrington, who co-chairs the working group with Ellison.

Ellison and Harrington have also started conversations with the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, after a presentation from the Autism Society of Minnesota underscored that officers need more training to deal with autistic people who are in crisis.

"We can work on training, we can work on how to respond to people in mental health crises," Ellison said. "We believe that meaningful progress on the issue can be made."

There have been more than 100 officer-involved shootings in Minnesota since 2014 that have caused death or injury, according to the Department of Public Safety. And among those are a handful that have drawn national attention — the fatal shootings of Jamar Clark in 2015, Philando Castile in 2016 and Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017.

The working group has studied what led up to officer-involved shootings and the investigations and oversight that occurred after. Its first three hearings, held across the state, were "lively, high-spirited" and helped "set a tone of seriousness," Ellison said.

Ellison and Harrington begin the final phase of the work group's statewide tour on Thursday night, with a listening session at the Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis. That will be followed by meetings later this month in Worthington and Bemidji, and then a final hearing on community healing in January.

The working group's February report to the Legislature will include a sweeping set of recommendations, Ellison said, that will address police training and wellness and add resources for community members.

This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.