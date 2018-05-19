NEW YORK — New York's progressive Working Families Party has formally endorsed "Sex and the City" actress Cynthia Nixon as its gubernatorial candidate — challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The small, progressive party is holding its annual convention on Saturday afternoon at Harlem's First Corinthian Baptist Church. The 52-year-old Emmy award-winning activist accepted the endorsement.

The party also formally endorsed New York City Council member Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor.

And in an unusual move, the party's state committee voted to back both hopefuls for attorney general: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and law professor Zephyr Teachout.

Nixon, who has never run for office, will face Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Sept 13.

The party first announced in April that it would embrace his challenger over the governor.