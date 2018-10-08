CHICAGO — Postal workers and their supporters spent part of the Columbus Day holiday protesting what they see as a White House push to make the U.S. Postal Service private.
In Chicago, workers rallied Monday near a downtown post office, carrying signs reading "U.S. Mail, Not For Sale" and "We Belong To The People, Not Corporate America."
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump established a task force to study why the Postal Service is losing money. His executive order said it is on "an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout." But no final decisions have been made yet.
In Washington, American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein told a crowd that privatization will mean less service and higher costs to taxpayers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.