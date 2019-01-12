BERLIN — Workers in southern Germany are using a break in the weather to try and clear heavy loads of snow from roofs and roads.
Heavy snow has paralyzed parts of Europe in recent days, cutting off mountain villages, disrupting transport and triggering avalanches. In all, at least 21 weather-related deaths have been reported across the continent in the last 10 days.
More snow and rain was expected from Saturday evening in southern Germany. Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said after attending a meeting of rescue services in Bad Toelz, south of Munich, that some 5,000 people were involved in responding to the situation in his state.
